McDavid has four goals, assist against Lightning

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has four goals and an assist late in the third period Monday as the Oilers lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2.

Monday was McDavid's third career hat trick and the first time he's scored four goals in a game.

McDavid's second goal of the night was a highlight-reel move, as he went shortside to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

