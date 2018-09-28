With the puck set to drop on Wednesday night to open the NHL season, Bodog has released its 2018-19 NHL player points stats list projecting over-under total points odds.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid leads the way at 107.5, the only player to break a 100-point projection.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov are both tied for second at 93.5.

The top 11 consists of forwards from 10 different teams. Rounding out the top 11 are Nathan MacKinnon (88.5), Evgeni Malkin (87.5), Claude Giroux (84.5), Evgeny Kuznetsov (84.5), Brad Marchand (84.5), Jamie Benn (82.5), Taylor Hall (82.5) and Blake Wheeler (82.5).

For Canadian teams, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and John Tavares are notably tied at 80.5 apiece, with Mitch Marner coming in at 72.5. Matthews and Tavares are entrenched as the top two centres for the Leafs, while Marner is expected to line up alongside Tavares on the wing.

Jonathan Drouin tops the Habs at 52.5 as he projects to shift back to his natural wing position this year after a full season at centre in 2017-18. Last year’s point leader for the Habs, Brendan Gallagher checks in at 50.5, with off-season acquisition Max Domi projected at 45.5.

For the Ottawa Senators, right winger Mark Stone unsurprisingly leads the way at 62.5. Mikkel Boedker and Matt Duchene round out the Sens' top three at 58.5 and 38.5 respectively.

Out west, the Winnipeg Jets have the aforementioned Wheeler in the top 11. He is followed by the Jets’ no.1 centre Mark Scheifele and Finnish sniper Patrik Laine, who rank with 77.5 and 71.5 odds, respectively.

After McDavid’s 107.5 to top the league, the next best odds on the Oilers belong to Leon Draisaitl (72.5) followed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (60.5). In Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau leads the way for the Flames (81.5) with linemate Sean Monahan next at 64.5 and noted pest Matthew Tkachuk clocking in 54.5.

In Vancouver, second-year sniper Brock Boeser is at the top for the Canucks (63.5) while potential Calder Trophy finalist Elias Pettersson (54.5) ranks ahead of Bo Horvat (49.5) to complete their top three.

Besides Petterson, the only other rookie to appear on the list with projected odds is Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina (34.5), who is expected to make the NHL jump after being taken sixth overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Some other notable names on the list include two San Jose Sharks defencemen in Erik Karlsson (74.5) and Brent Burns (69.5), reigning Stanley Cup champion Alexander Ovechkin (80.5), Steven Stamkos (77.5), Vladimir Tarasenko (71.5), Anze Kopitar (79.5) and Aleksander Barkov (74.5).

2018-2019 NHL Regular Season - Total Points (Alphabetically by Team)

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf (ANA)

Over/Under 74.5

Rickard Rakell (ANA)

Over/Under 70.5

Adam Henrique (ANA)

Over/Under 48.5

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA)

Over/Under 44.5

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller (ARI)

Over/Under 69.5

Derek Stepan (ARI)

Over/Under 54.5

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARI)

Over/Under 44.5

Alex Goligoski (ARI)

Over/Under 35.5

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand (BOS)

Over/Under 84.5

David Pastrnak (BOS)

Over/Under 78.5

Patrice Bergeron (BOS)

Over/Under 74.5

Torey Krug (BOS)

Over/Under 54.5

Buffalo Sabres

Jack Eichel (BUF)

Over/Under 76.5

Jeff Skinner (BUF)

Over/Under 55.5

Sam Reinhart (BUF)

Over/Under 54.5

Kyle Okposo (BUF)

Over/Under 47.5

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (CAL)

Over/Under 81.5

Sean Monahan (CAL)

Over/Under 64.5

Matthew Tkachuk (CAL)

Over/Under 54.5

James Neal (CAL)

Over/Under 46.5

Mikael Backlund (CAL)

Over/Under 45.5

Mark Giordano (CAL)

Over/Under 43.5

Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho (CAR)

Over/Under 64.5

Teuvo Teravainen (CAR)

Over/Under 62.5

Justin Williams (CAR)

Over/Under 47.5

Jordan Staal (CAR)

Over/Under 46.5

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane (CHI)

Over/Under 80.5

Jonathan Toews (CHI)

Over/Under 58.5

Alex DeBrincat (CHI)

Over/Under 53.5

Duncan Keith (CHI)

Over/Under 37.5

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon (COL)

Over/Under 88.5

Mikko Rantanen (COL)

Over/Under 65.5

Gabriel Landeskog (COL)

Over/Under 59.5

Tyson Barrie (COL)

Over/Under 55.5

Columbus Blue Jackets

Artemi Panarin (CBL)

Over/Under 80.5

Cam Atkinson (CLB)

Over/Under 57.5

Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBL)

Over/Under 54.5

Alexander Wennberg (CLB)

Over/Under 43.5

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn (DAL)

Over/Under 82.5

Tyler Seguin (DAL)

Over/Under 80.5

Alexander Radulov (DAL)

Over/Under 67.5

John Klingberg (DAL)

Over/Under 63.5

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin (DET)

Over/Under 59.5

Anthony Mantha (DET)

Over/Under 46.5

Thomas Vanek (DET)

Over/Under 45.5

Filip Zadina (DET)

Over/Under 34.5

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid (EDM)

Over/Under 107.5

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM)

Over/Under 60.5

Leon Draisaitl (EDM)

Over/Under 72.5

Milan Lucic (EDM)

Over/Under 40.5

Ryan Strome (EDM)

Over/Under 32.5

Tobias Rieder (EDM)

Over/Under 31.5

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov (FLA)

Over/Under 74.5

Vincent Trocheck (FLA)

Over/Under 69.5

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA)

Over/Under 67.5

Mike Hoffman (FLA)

Over/Under 56.5

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar (LA)

Over/Under 79.5

Ilya Kovalchuk (LA)

Over/Under 60.5

Jeff Carter (LA)

Over/Under 55.5

Drew Doughty (LA)

Over/Under 55.5

Minnesota Wild

Mikael Granlund (MIN)

Over/Under 68.5

Eric Staal (MIN)

Over/Under 65.5

Mikko Koivu (MIN)

Over/Under 48.5

Ryan Suter (MIN)

Over/Under 48.5

Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin(MON)

Over/Under 52.5

Brendan Gallagher (MON)

Over/Under 50.5

Max Domi (MON)

Over/Under 45.5

Charles Hudon (MON)

Over/Under 37.5

Jeff Petry (MON)

Over/Under 37.5

Tomas Tatar (MON)

Over/Under 36.5

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (NAS)

Over/Under 69.5 .

Viktor Arvidsson (NAS)

Over/Under 61.5

Ryan Johansen (NAS)

Over/Under 59.5

P.K. Subban (NAS)

Over/Under 57.5

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall (NJ)

Over/Under 82.5 .

Nico Hischier (NJ)

Over/Under 54.5 .

Kyle Palmieri (NJ)

Over/Under 53.5

Will Butcher (NJ)

Over/Under 44.5

New York Islanders

Jordan Eberle (NYI)

Over/Under 58.5

Anders Lee (NYI)

Over/Under 54.5

Josh Bailey (NYI)

Over/Under 50.5

New York Rangers

Mats Zuccarello (NYR)

Over/Under 54.5

Mika Zibanejad (NYR)

Over/Under 52.5

Pavel Buchnevich (NYR)

Over/Under 47.5

Chris Kreider (NYR)

Over/Under 47.5

Ottawa Senators

Mark Stone (OTT)

Over/Under 62.5

Mikkel Boedker (OTT)

Over/Under 58.5

Matt Duchene (OTT)

Over/Under 38.5

Ryan Dzingel (OTT)

Over/Under 38.5

Bobby Ryan (OTT)

Over/Under 40.5

Thomas Chabot (OTT)

Over/Under 33.5

Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux (PHI)

Over/Under 84.5

Jakub Voracek (PHI)

Over/Under 72.5

Sean Couturier (PHI)

Over/Under 57.5

James van Riemsdyk (PHI)

Over/Under 56.5

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (PIT)

Over/Under 93.5

Evgeni Malkin (PIT)

Over/Under 87.5

Phil Kessel (PIT)

Over/Under 78.5

Jake Guentzel (PIT)

Over/Under 58.5

San Jose Sharks

Erik Karlsson (SJ)

Over/Under 74.5

Brent Burns (SJ)

Over/Under 69.5

Joe Pavelski (SJ)

Over/Under 67.5

Logan Couture (SJ)

Over/Under 59.5

St. Louis Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko (STL)

Over/Under 71.5

Ryan O’Reilly (STL)

Over/Under 65.5

Brayden Schenn (STL)

Over/Under 63.5

Jaden Schwartz (STL)

Over/Under 59.5

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov (TB)

Over/Under 93.5

Steven Stamkos (TB)

Over/Under 77.5

Brayden Point (TB)

Over/Under 64.5

Victor Hedman (TB)

Over/Under 63.5

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (TOR)

Over/Under 80.5

John Taveres (TOR)

Over/Under 80.5

Mitch Marner (TOR)

Over/Under 72.5

William Nylander (TOR)

Over/Under 65.5

Nazem Kadri (TOR)

Over/Under 54.5

Patrick Marleau (TOR)

Over/Under 46.5

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser (VAN)

Over/Under 63.5

Elias Pettersson (VAN)

Over/Under 54.5

Bo Horvat (VAN)

Over/Under 49.5

Loui Eriksson (VAN)

Over/Under 37.5

Sven Baertschi (VAN)

Over/Under 36.5

Sam Gagner (VAN)

Over/Under 33.5

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault (VEG)

Over/Under 64.5

William Karlsson (VEG)

Over/Under 61.5

Max Pacioretty (VEG)

Over/Under 59.5

Paul Stastny (VEG)

Over/Under 50.5

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov (WAS)

Over/Under 84.5

Alex Ovechkin (WAS)

Over/Under 80.5

Nicklas Backstrom (WAS)

Over/Under 75.5

John Carlson (WAS)

Over/Under 56.5

Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler (WPG)

Over/Under 82.5

Mark Scheifele (WPG)

Over/Under 77.5

Patrik Laine (WPG)

Over/Under 71.5

Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG)

Over/Under 62.5

Dustin Byfuglien (WPG)

Over/Under 52.5 .

Bryan Little (WPG)

Over/Under 43.5