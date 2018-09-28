With the puck set to drop on Wednesday night to open the NHL season, Bodog has released its 2018-19 NHL player points stats list projecting over-under total points odds.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid leads the way at 107.5, the only player to break a 100-point projection.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov are both tied for second at 93.5.

The top 11 consists of forwards from 10 different teams. Rounding out the top 11 are Nathan MacKinnon (88.5), Evgeni Malkin (87.5), Claude Giroux (84.5), Evgeny Kuznetsov (84.5), Brad Marchand (84.5), Jamie Benn (82.5), Taylor Hall (82.5) and Blake Wheeler (82.5).

For Canadian teams, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and John Tavares are notably tied at 80.5 apiece, with Mitch Marner coming in at 72.5. Matthews and Tavares are entrenched as the top two centres for the Leafs, while Marner is expected to line up alongside Tavares on the wing.

Jonathan Drouin tops the Habs at 52.5 as he projects to shift back to his natural wing position this year after a full season at centre in 2017-18. Last year’s point leader for the Habs, Brendan Gallagher checks in at 50.5, with off-season acquisition Max Domi projected at 45.5.

For the Ottawa Senators, right winger Mark Stone unsurprisingly leads the way at 62.5. Mikkel Boedker and Matt Duchene round out the Sens' top three at 58.5 and 38.5 respectively.

Out west, the Winnipeg Jets have the aforementioned Wheeler in the top 11. He is followed by the Jets’ no.1 centre Mark Scheifele and Finnish sniper Patrik Laine, who rank with 77.5 and 71.5 odds, respectively.

After McDavid’s 107.5 to top the league, the next best odds on the Oilers belong to Leon Draisaitl (72.5) followed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (60.5). In Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau leads the way for the Flames (81.5) with linemate Sean Monahan next at 64.5 and noted pest Matthew Tkachuk clocking in 54.5.

In Vancouver, second-year sniper Brock Boeser is at the top for the Canucks (63.5) while potential Calder Trophy finalist Elias Pettersson (54.5) ranks ahead of Bo Horvat (49.5) to complete their top three.

Besides Petterson, the only other rookie to appear on the list with projected odds is Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina (34.5), who is expected to make the NHL jump after being taken sixth overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Some other notable names on the list include two San Jose Sharks defencemen in Erik Karlsson (74.5) and Brent Burns (69.5), reigning Stanley Cup champion Alexander Ovechkin (80.5), Steven Stamkos (77.5), Vladimir Tarasenko (71.5), Anze Kopitar (79.5) and Aleksander Barkov (74.5).

 

2018-2019 NHL Regular Season - Total Points (Alphabetically by Team)

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf (ANA)      

Over/Under                   74.5     

Rickard Rakell (ANA)   

Over/Under                   70.5

Adam Henrique (ANA) 

Over/Under                   48.5

Jakob Silfverberg (ANA)          

Over/Under                   44.5

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller (ARI)     

Over/Under                   69.5

Derek Stepan (ARI)      

Over/Under                   54.5

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARI)    

Over/Under                   44.5

Alex Goligoski (ARI)    

Over/Under                   35.5

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand (BOS)  

Over/Under                   84.5

David Pastrnak (BOS)

Over/Under                   78.5

Patrice Bergeron (BOS)           

Over/Under                   74.5

Torey Krug (BOS)        

Over/Under                   54.5

Buffalo Sabres

Jack Eichel (BUF)        

Over/Under                   76.5

Jeff Skinner (BUF)       

Over/Under                   55.5

Sam Reinhart (BUF)     

Over/Under                   54.5

Kyle Okposo (BUF)      

Over/Under                   47.5

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (CAL)          

Over/Under                   81.5

Sean Monahan (CAL)   

Over/Under                   64.5

Matthew Tkachuk (CAL)           

Over/Under                   54.5

James Neal (CAL)

Over/Under                   46.5

Mikael Backlund (CAL)

Over/Under                   45.5

Mark Giordano (CAL)   

Over/Under                   43.5

Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho (CAR)

Over/Under                   64.5

Teuvo Teravainen (CAR)          

Over/Under                   62.5

Justin Williams (CAR) 

Over/Under                   47.5

Jordan Staal (CAR)      

Over/Under                   46.5

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane (CHI)       

Over/Under                   80.5

Jonathan Toews (CHI) 

Over/Under                   58.5

Alex DeBrincat (CHI)    

Over/Under                   53.5

Duncan Keith (CHI)      

Over/Under                   37.5

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon (COL)        

Over/Under                   88.5

Mikko Rantanen (COL) 

Over/Under                   65.5

Gabriel Landeskog (COL)        

Over/Under                   59.5

Tyson Barrie (COL)      

Over/Under                   55.5

Columbus Blue Jackets

Artemi Panarin (CBL)  

Over/Under                   80.5

Cam Atkinson (CLB)

Over/Under                   57.5

Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBL)          

Over/Under                   54.5

Alexander Wennberg (CLB)     

Over/Under                   43.5

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn (DAL)       

Over/Under                   82.5

Tyler Seguin (DAL)      

Over/Under                   80.5

Alexander Radulov (DAL)        

Over/Under                   67.5

John Klingberg (DAL)  

Over/Under                   63.5

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin (DET)      

Over/Under                   59.5

Anthony Mantha (DET)

Over/Under                   46.5

Thomas Vanek (DET)   

Over/Under                   45.5

Filip Zadina (DET)       

Over/Under                   34.5

Edmonton Oilers         

Connor McDavid (EDM)           

Over/Under                   107.5

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM)   

Over/Under                   60.5

Leon Draisaitl (EDM)   

Over/Under                   72.5

Milan Lucic (EDM)       

Over/Under                   40.5

Ryan Strome (EDM)     

Over/Under                   32.5

Tobias Rieder (EDM)   

Over/Under                   31.5

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov (FLA)         

Over/Under                   74.5

Vincent Trocheck (FLA)

Over/Under                   69.5

Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA)      

Over/Under                   67.5

Mike Hoffman (FLA)     

Over/Under                   56.5

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar (LA)        

Over/Under                   79.5

Ilya Kovalchuk (LA)     

Over/Under                   60.5

Jeff Carter (LA)

Over/Under                   55.5

Drew Doughty (LA)      

Over/Under                   55.5

Minnesota Wild

Mikael Granlund (MIN) 

Over/Under                   68.5

Eric Staal (MIN)           

Over/Under                   65.5

Mikko Koivu (MIN)       

Over/Under                   48.5

Ryan Suter (MIN)         

Over/Under                   48.5

Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin(MON)

Over/Under                   52.5

Brendan Gallagher (MON)        

Over/Under                   50.5

Max Domi (MON)         

Over/Under                   45.5

Charles Hudon (MON)  

Over/Under                   37.5

Jeff Petry (MON)          

Over/Under                   37.5

Tomas Tatar (MON)     

Over/Under                   36.5

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (NAS)   

Over/Under                   69.5      .

Viktor Arvidsson (NAS)

Over/Under                   61.5

Ryan Johansen (NAS)  

Over/Under                   59.5

P.K. Subban (NAS)      

Over/Under                   57.5

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall (NJ)

Over/Under                   82.5      .

Nico Hischier (NJ)       

Over/Under                   54.5      .

Kyle Palmieri (NJ)       

Over/Under                   53.5

Will Butcher (NJ)         

Over/Under                   44.5

New York Islanders

Jordan Eberle (NYI)     

Over/Under                   58.5

Anders Lee (NYI)         

Over/Under                   54.5

Josh Bailey (NYI)

Over/Under                   50.5

New York Rangers

Mats Zuccarello (NYR)

Over/Under                   54.5

Mika Zibanejad (NYR)  

Over/Under                   52.5

Pavel Buchnevich (NYR)          

Over/Under                   47.5

Chris Kreider (NYR)     

Over/Under                   47.5

Ottawa Senators

Mark Stone (OTT)        

Over/Under                   62.5

Mikkel Boedker (OTT)  

Over/Under                   58.5

Matt Duchene (OTT)     

Over/Under                   38.5

Ryan Dzingel (OTT)     

Over/Under                   38.5

Bobby Ryan (OTT)       

Over/Under                   40.5

Thomas Chabot (OTT) 

Over/Under                   33.5

Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux (PHI)    

Over/Under                   84.5

Jakub Voracek (PHI)    

Over/Under                   72.5

Sean Couturier (PHI)   

Over/Under                   57.5

James van Riemsdyk (PHI)      

Over/Under                   56.5

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby (PIT)    

Over/Under                   93.5

Evgeni Malkin (PIT)     

Over/Under                   87.5

Phil Kessel (PIT)         

Over/Under                   78.5

Jake Guentzel (PIT)     

Over/Under                   58.5

San Jose Sharks

Erik Karlsson (SJ)       

Over/Under                   74.5

Brent Burns (SJ)          

Over/Under                   69.5

Joe Pavelski (SJ)         

Over/Under                   67.5

Logan Couture (SJ)     

Over/Under                   59.5

St. Louis Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko (STL)        

Over/Under                   71.5

Ryan O’Reilly (STL)     

Over/Under                   65.5

Brayden Schenn (STL)

Over/Under                   63.5

Jaden Schwartz (STL)

Over/Under                   59.5

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov (TB)   

Over/Under                   93.5

Steven Stamkos (TB)   

Over/Under                   77.5

Brayden Point (TB)      

Over/Under                   64.5

Victor Hedman (TB)     

Over/Under                   63.5

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (TOR)           

Over/Under                   80.5

John Taveres (TOR)     

Over/Under                   80.5

Mitch Marner (TOR)     

Over/Under                   72.5

William Nylander (TOR)           

Over/Under                   65.5

Nazem Kadri (TOR)      

Over/Under                   54.5

Patrick Marleau (TOR)

Over/Under                   46.5

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser (VAN)     

Over/Under                   63.5

Elias Pettersson (VAN)

Over/Under                   54.5

Bo Horvat (VAN)          

Over/Under                   49.5

Loui Eriksson (VAN)    

Over/Under                   37.5     

Sven Baertschi (VAN)  

Over/Under                   36.5

Sam Gagner (VAN)      

Over/Under                   33.5

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault (VEG) 

Over/Under                   64.5

William Karlsson (VEG)           

Over/Under                   61.5

Max Pacioretty (VEG)

Over/Under                   59.5

Paul Stastny (VEG)      

Over/Under                   50.5

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov (WAS)        

Over/Under                   84.5

Alex Ovechkin (WAS)  

Over/Under                   80.5

Nicklas Backstrom (WAS)        

Over/Under                   75.5

John Carlson (WAS)    

Over/Under                   56.5

Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler (WPG)  

Over/Under                   82.5

Mark Scheifele (WPG)  

Over/Under                   77.5

Patrik Laine (WPG)      

Over/Under                   71.5

Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG)

Over/Under                   62.5

Dustin Byfuglien (WPG)           

Over/Under                   52.5      .

Bryan Little (WPG)       

Over/Under                   43.5