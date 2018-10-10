Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't exactly throw cold water on rumours that running back LeSean McCoy could be on the block ahead of the October 30 trade deadline.

Sean McDermott begins his news conference Wednesday with unprompted statement on LeSean McCoy: “We’re just looking forward to the Houston Texans. We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. Brandon and I talk a lot. I won’t get into any more detail than that." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 10, 2018

"We're just looking forward to the Houston Texans," McDermott said to begin his Wednesday press availability. "We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. [Bills general manager] Brandon [Beane] and I talk a lot. I won't get into any more detail than that."

When the second-year coach was specifically asked about whether or not there had been an inquiry about McCoy from his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, McDermott chose not to answer.

Asked specifically if the Eagles called, McDermott declined to answer. Asked if McCoy was available for trade, McDermott declined to answer. https://t.co/vgaOXnf4Zs — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 10, 2018

McCoy, 30, is in his fourth season with the Bills after coming over in a trade from the Eagles prior to the 2015 season in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

After two straight years of 1,100-yards-plus rushing, McCoy has seen his touches significantly decreased this season. In four games, McCoy has rushed for 170 yards on 45 carries and has an additional 64 yards on 10 receptions. McCoy has yet to score a touchdown.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, McCoy had his biggest usage to date this season with 85 yards on 24 carries.

He missed the Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a rib injury.

A native of Pittsburgh, McCoy's name has been attached in recent days with a return to the Super Bowl champions after the Eagles' starting running back, Jay Ajayi, was ruled out for the season with an ACL tear. In his stead, Doug Pederson's team will rely on the likes of Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clements in the backfield unless a further addition is made.

The Bills (2-3) visit the Texans (2-3) on Sunday, while the Eagles (2-3) travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants (1-4).