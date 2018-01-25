TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Leafs had an optional skate at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday morning.

Curtis McElhinney gets the start for the Maple Leafs tonight in Dallas. It will be his first game since Dec. 20 when he allowed four goals on 37 shots during a loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

“Just a lot of excitement on my end,” the veteran backup said. “Obviously, it’s been tough sitting around. This is a great opportunity for me.”

So far this season McElhinney has only played on the second half of back-to-back sets. He missed the last chance to do so, because of an injury, but is feeling 100 per cent fit now.

Rust is something McElhinney always must battle considering his role so, in that respect, tonight isn’t that unusual.

“It’s always there,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s just a matter of how quickly you can reacclimatize to the game and get a feel for it right away, so that will be the key for me. It will be a tough game. Dallas has a great offence. The first 10 minutes will be important.”

McElhinney won his last start against Dallas, stopping 39 of 40 shots and being named the first star, on Feb. 7, 2017.

After long layoff, how much rust is McElhinney expecting? Curtis McElhinney will start for the Leafs on Thursday. Due to an injury and a more relaxed schedule of late, Toronto's back-up hasn't played since Dec. 20 when he dropped a 4-2 decision in Columbus. He hasn't won a game since shutting out Edmonton on Dec. 10. So, what sort of challenge is the 34-year-old facing in Dallas?

Klingberg driving surging Stars

Dallas is trending up, having gone 6-1-1 since Jan. 4. What are they doing well of late?

“I think just reading each game,” said Tyler Seguin. “We’ve played in so many different types of games as of late. We’ve played in very systematic games, we’ve played in hard-fought games and emotional games and we’ve found ways to win in different situations. That’s huge for us down the stretch."

John Klingberg has been leading the way in many respects. His 48 points are tops among NHL defenceman.

“Finally,” said Seguin when asked about the attention the Swede has been attracting. “It’s nice to see him finally getting some recognition. Hopefully he doesn’t let it get to his head too much (smile). He’s been our best player all year.”

Klingberg notched two assists on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers and now has points in 10 of his last 11 games.

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock was asked what makes a great defenceman and if Klingberg fits the bill.

“You have to play with a conscience,” the veteran bench boss said. “You can be good with the puck and you can be great with points and all all that stuff, but you have to play with a conscience. You have to be able to count numbers. And, to me, if you can count numbers and you can play with a conscience and keep the play in front of you and still be effective and let your skill take it from there, then you’ll be in great shape and that’s what’s so impressive about Klingberg. He plays with a tremendous conscience.”

NHL: Panthers 1, Stars 6 The Panthers and Stars combined for 138 penalty minutes in a rough game that included six different fights. Alexandre Radulov scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lift the Stars to their second straight blowout victory.

—

Despite the 3-2 overtime win last night in Chicago, Leafs coach Mike Babcock viewed the game as a learning experience for his young stars. Auston Matthews, for example, struggled to make inroads while going up against Jonathan Toews.

“It’s learning how to play and learning how to compete,” Babcock said on Wednesday night. “Jonathan Toews played against Matthews, Jonathan Toews had the puck the whole time in the first 30 minutes. Obviously, he's a veteran player, and Matthews is a good player, but Toews knows how to play. It takes you a while to learn how to play in this league – to play right and face the puck and get used to playing against good players.”

NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT) Mitch Marner scored his seventh of the season for Toronto and Nazem Kadri broke a seven game goalless drought, but the Blackhawks fought back to force overtime. In the extra frame, William Nylander tied the fastest goal in OT history, scoring on a penalty shot just six seconds in to earn the Leafs' first win in Chicago since 2003.

Hitchcock: Stubbornness an asset for elite coaches

Babcock will often note that his young players need to put work in front of skill to ensure consistently positive results when the season gets tighter down the stretch.

Hitchcock, who has worked with Babcock as an assistant with Team Canada at a couple of Olympic Games, used the same terminology on Thursday morning. So, what’s the biggest challenge for a coach when it comes to hammering this home to players?

“That’s the hard part of coaching,” Hitchcock explained. “I don’t want to say you have to break them, but you have to win that battle. It’s a hard battle. You have to win it, though. If your team’s going to be a solid team at the end of the ye​ar, if they’re going to win the close games, they have to have that element in their DNA. That’s something where, I don’t want to say the coach wears you out, but the coach has to win that part for the team. That means you got to be able to coach when it’s pretty uncomfortable (with) some of the conversations you want to have with the players, because if you lose that you’re kind of hoping or begging them to play that way and it doesn’t work. And then at the end of the day it usually falls apart.

“I think both of us have a certain level of stubbornness in us and we do it out of respect for the team and if you’re going to coach at an elite level you have to have that quality or you’re not going to be successful.”

Where are the Stars in regard to this work-over-skill battle?

“I think that’s already happened and now it’s the build up,” Hitchcock said. “What’s really impressed me with this group is they’re talking like coaches in the locker room and on the bench during stoppages. They’re doing a lot of this work on their own now. We gave them the information and we were very demanding early in the season when it was touch and go whether we would turn the corner. But it’s gone the other way now.

“The guys are really proud to be on the same page."

Leafs Ice Chips: Matthews aims to bounce back after rare off night Jonathan Toews got the better of Auston Matthews on Wednesday night in Chicago. After the game, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock called it a learning experience for the sophomore centre. Matthews gets a chance to bounce-back tonight in Dallas where Ken Hitchcock's Stars have already learned some of those hard lessons.

Goalie interference frustration rising

The Leafs have grown increasingly frustrated with the NHL’s goalie interference rule in recent days. A couple of controversial calls went against Toronto in the last two games and players around the league have taken notice.

“Whenever it happens to the Leafs it’s all over Twitter, so I always seem to be seeing it happen to the Leafs,” said Seguin, who grew up in Brampton, Ont. “I think there’s grey areas in it. It needs to be a little bit more black and white. There needs to be some type of line.”

Every team in the league seems to have had a gripe at some point in the season. Dallas had a goal called back for goalie interference just last week against Columbus.

What does Hitchcock think of the current system?

“Oh God," he said interrupting the question and getting a laugh.

“You practice drills on a daily basis, you put pylons out there, you put bodies out there, you tell the guy to get to the net and then he gets to the net with the puck and there’s no goal. So, now the players are questioning us and that’s the scary part that I knew we were going to get into and that’s where we’re at now. The players are questioning us. ‘Why are you having us do these drive drills? Why are we doing this stuff when (it’s always ruled) no goal? What’s the point?’

“Now we’re in a little bit of the danger zone so that’s the part that bothers me. I get that you’ve got to allow the guy to make a save, but if a guy is willing to play with courage and determination and get to the net with the puck and he’s willing to pay that price, there should be a reward for paying that price. And sometimes there is a collision.”

McKenzie: Most coaches want hockey ops, not refs making goalie interference calls OverDrive hosts Bryan Hayes, Jeff O’Neill & Jamie McLennan are joined in studio by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie to get his take on Auston Matthews' goal being overturned for goalie interference.

No Leafs lineup changes on tap

Only three skaters took part in the optional Leafs morning skate: Matt Martin, Josh Leivo and Rinat Valiev. All three are expected to be scratched again tonight. Frederik Andersen also took part in the skate.