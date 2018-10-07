After all the drama that took place Saturday night, Conor McGregor took to Twitter Sunday to say he's looking forward to a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

"Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch." McGregor tweeted the morning after losing the Nurmagomedov.

After his win, Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and set off a brawl by scuffling with another fighter in McGregor's corner on Saturday night.

The wild scene occurred after McGregor (21-4) got caught in a choke by Nurmagomedov (27-0), who defended his lightweight belt with an impressive victory over the superstar who infamously attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn last April.

But the Russian champion then exacerbated several months of hostilities between the fighters' camps. Nurmagomedov stepped away from the prone McGregor and immediately pointed at the Irishman's corner, shouting and throwing his mouthpiece.

The men in McGregor's corner appeared to respond with taunts, and Nurmagomedov climbed over the fence and fought with Dillon Danis, a Bellator welterweight who trains with McGregor. Meanwhile, two men entered the cage and sucker-punched McGregor, who defended himself before security personnel separated everyone.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor both left the ring before the championship belt could be put around Nurmagomedov's waist. UFC President Dana White said he feared a melee in an arena dominated by fans of McGregor.