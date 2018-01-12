Rory McIlroy says he has a heart ailment that will have to be monitored regularly but is not expected to affect his play.

McIlroy said in an interview with The Telegraph that he has a thickening of the left ventricle. He says doctors told him it was caused by a viral infection he suffered in China 18 months ago.

He says he'll get an electrocardiogram every six months and an MRI once per year.

"There's a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway," McIlroy said.

McIlroy says he's fully recovered from the rib injury he suffered a year ago that contributed to a winless 2017. He finished the year ranked 11th, his worst year-end ranking since his rookie year in 2008.

McIlroy took three months off at the end of 2017 to allow his rib to heal. He will make his 2018 debut next week in Abu Dhabi and plans to play eight events before the Masters, his most ambitious schedule ahead of Augusta National in the 10 years he's been eligible.