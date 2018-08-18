The only involvement that Rory McIlroy might have with The Northern Trust might be watching it on TV.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman will be skipping the FedExCup playoff opener as his name didn't appear on the official list of competitors for the tournament that kicks off on Thursday in Paramus, NJ.

Following his final round at last weekend's PGA Championship, McIlroy hinted that he might miss the tournament.

“I need to assess where I'm at,” McIlroy said last weekend after finishing the Championship at even par and tied for 50th. “I think the best thing for me to do right now is just sort of take a couple days off, reflect on what I need to do going forward.The best thing might be to take that first FedExCup week off and work on my game and come back, hopefully, in a better place for (TPC) Boston [starting on August 30].”

Though he finished in second at The Open in July and has finished in the top three at five tournaments in 2018, McIlroy has only won once in the past two years - the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Once the top-ranked player in the world, McIlroy is currently ranked seventh.