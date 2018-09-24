Could a bridge contract be the way to go for Maple Leafs and Nylander?

It doesn’t look as if deals are close with any of the three remaining restricted free agents, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

With the usual proviso that things can change with one phone call, it sure sounds like things are dead quiet on the RFA front right now. No sense of progress or imminent breakthroughs on Nylander (TOR), Theodore (VGK) and N Ritchie (ANA). — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 24, 2018

Though things can change on a dime with a simple phone call, there is no sense of progress or imminent breakthroughs with William Nylander, Nick Ritchie or Shea Theodore as the season inches closer.

Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils was the latest RFA to sign, reaching a four-year, $11 million deal on Saturday.

McKenzie noted last week that he thinks Nylander and the Maple Leafs are more likely to strive toward a long-term deal, which can prolong the negotiating process, adding that pressure point(s) don’t really kick in for another week to 10 days.

Strictly my opinion, but I’d be surprised if a bridge deal were an option for Nylander or TOR. I would imagine a long-term deal is the goal, which would make valuation that much more difficult. Of course, things can change fast in a negotiation, so...one day at a time. 🤓 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 19, 2018

All three players will have to wait to reach deals before they are eligible to join their teams in camp.

The NHL’s regular season is set to begin Oct. 3.