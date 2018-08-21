TORONTO — Justin Smoak, Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney each had a home run in the fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Aledmys Diaz had a solo blast of his own in the second inning as Toronto (57-69) won back-to-back games. McKinney also had an RBI single, driving in a total of three runs in front of 25,855 fans at Rogers Centre.

Sam Gaviglio (3-6) had a solid outing, lasting seven innings, striking out seven while allowing six hits and two runs for the win. Jake Petricka and Justin Shafer each worked an inning of relief.

Cedric Mullins replied with a solo shot of his own, but it was not nearly enough for Baltimore (37-89).

Dylan Bundy (7-12) gave up seven runs on 10 hits in just four innings of work.

Ryan Meisinger allowed one run in his inning of relief, while Tanner Scott and Cody Carroll combined for three scoreless innings out of the Orioles bullpen.

Curtis Granderson led off the first with a double for Toronto, and three batters later Morales hit a bouncing single into right field for the first run of the game.

A series of singles in the second inning loaded the bases for the Orioles, with a single to centre field by Caleb Joseph cashing in Adam Jones to tie it 1-1.

Diaz put the ball over the outfield fence, just out of reach for left-fielder John Andreoli, to re-establish the Blue Jays' lead in the bottom of the inning.

McKinney added to that lead in the fourth, stroking a single to right field that drove in Morales and Kevin Pillar. McKinney scored later in the inning when Orioles third baseman Renato Nunez misplayed Luke Maile's hit for an error, allowing Toronto's catcher to safely reach base.

Mullins answered with a solo shot over the right-field fence in the next inning to cut the Blue Jays' lead to 5-2.

Smoak crushed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his 19th of the season. In the next at bat, Morales hit his 17th homer of the season, chasing Bundy from the game and making it 7-2.

That brought Meisinger out of the bullpen.

He induced a Pillar groundout, but in the next at bat McKinney took a 3-2 pitch over the centre-field wall for his first Major League home run.

When he returned to the Toronto dugout none of his teammates greeted him, so McKinney walked up and down the bench pretending to accept high fives and celebrated by himself until the rest of the Blue Jays stopped freezing him out and piled on.

McKinney played his first game with the Blue Jays on Saturday after starting his rookie season with the New York Yankees. He was traded to Toronto along with Brandon Drury on July 26 in exchange for starting pitcher J.A. Happ.

___

Follow @jchidleyhill on Twitter