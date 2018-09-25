The Edmonton Oilers cut down their roster to 29 players on Monday, opting to keep 18-year-old Evan Bouchard on the training camp roster.

Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in June's draft, and 2018 second-round round pick Ryan McLeod are the only two junior eligible players left on the roster and Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said Monday both have a chance to crack the team's roster.

“We have two junior eligible players here and it’s getting later in camp,” McLellan told the Edmonton Journal. “Their teams are starting, so if we didn’t think these kids had a chance to play we would have got them back with their own clubs and ready to go (for the junior season).

“They’ve pushed enough to deserve to still be here. Can they close the deal and remain here is the question that still has to be answered.”

Bouchard is one nine defenceman battling for seven-to-eight spots on the opening night roster. With Adam Larsson, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Matt Benning and Kris Russell locked in as the team's top-five, the rookie is battling with Ethan Bear, Jakub Jerabek and Jason Garrison for the final openings.

The Oakville, ON. native scored 25 goals and posted 87 points in 67 games last season with the OHL's London Knights. Bear, a former point-per-game defenceman in the WHL, could be Bouchard's biggest competition since the two bring similar styles to the blueline.

“They both have offensive instincts, they’ve been groomed that way,” McLellan said of Bear, 21, and Bouchard. “That’s what their forte is. It’s the defensive side, it’s the pace, and what are we leaving on the table when we’re not in the offensive zone.

“As the lineups we play against become more competitive and more skilled, the evaluation opportunity increases. We’ll continue to watch those two.

“One some nights they’re really good and other nights there are some (iffy) moments, but veteran players have that as well.”

Bear appeared in 18 games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal and four points with a minus-11 rating.

With the Oilers opening their season in Germany next week, roster cuts could come sooner in Edmonton than in other cities.

“Are they both here, is one here, are neither here?” said McLellan. “We have about five days to figure that out.”

The Oilers have kept their most recent first-round pick on their opening night roster in each of the past four seasons and McLellan said if Bouchard proves he's ready, the team won't hesitate to continue that streak.

“Realistically, we’re not a development league, we’re a win league,” said McLellan. “You can never err with over-development. Yet, players knock on the door earlier than they ever have. It’s become a very young league and young players have the courage to play. There is room for young players on a team.”