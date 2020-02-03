1h ago
Argos expected to re-sign Bethel-Thompson
Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will fly to Toronto Tuesday for a physical with the expectation that he will re-sign with the Argonauts, per TSN's Matthew Scianitti. Scianitti added the deal in principle was reached over the weekend with Bethel-Thompson wanting assurances he'd be the Argos' starter or be able to compete for the job.
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year-old Bethel-Thompson has spent the past three seasons with the Argos. In 18 games last year, Bethel-Thompson threw for 4,024 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
In 42 career games in the CFL, Bethel-Thompson has 6,227 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.