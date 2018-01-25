The XFL is back.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced that his investment company Alpha Entertainment will bring back the league in 2020.

BREAKING: @VinceMcMahon’s new league will be called the XFL. Will start in Jan. 2020, have eight teams, players required to stand for National Anthem & Johnny Manziel is NOT eligible to play https://t.co/KEJA6Q4fua — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2018

The league will consist of eight teams that play a 10-game regular season. The league does not yet have a TV partner.

The new XFL will have no cheerleaders, will not hire players who have arrest records and will make sure that all of its players stand for the national anthem according to Sports Business Daily. McMahon said during the announcement that the league will seperate itself from political and social issues.

McMahon first launched the XFL in 2001 but the league lasted just one season.

It was consceived as a league that would take place during the NFL off-season that encouraged rough play.

On opening night of the inaugural season, ratings for the league were higher than anticipated but soon after the ratings plummeted and was cancelled after one year.

Late last year Darren Rovel of ESPN reported that McMahon sold 3.34 million shares of WWE stock to fun Alpha Entertainment and filed five trademarks related to the XFL, including the terms "UFL" and "URFL."