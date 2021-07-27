TOKYO — Canadian divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay narrowly missed the podium as they finished fourth in the women's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Tokyo Olympics.

A mistake on the fourth dive pushed the team out of medal position, resulting in them missing the bronze by just 0.54 points.

The Chinese team of Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi were near-flawless throughout the competition, winning gold with a total of 363.78 points.

Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won silver with 310.80 points, while the bronze-winning Mexican team of Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza scored 299.70.

After three good dives, Benfeito and McKay attempted a back three-and-a-half somersault dive, which is among their most difficult.

Benfeito went slightly past the vertical while McKay was short, resulting in a low score of just 51.48, the worst of the round.

Thirty-two-year-old Benfeito had been looking for her fourth Olympic medal, while McKay had been hoping for a first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021