With two games left for Canada at the CONCACAF W Championship, the remaining goal is simple: qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Canada, ranked sixth in the world, finished atop Group B with a perfect 3-0-0 record, scoring nine goals and conceding none. The Olympic gold medallists now turn their attention to their semifinal match versus Jamaica on Thursday.

The United States take on Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winner of the tournament earns an automatic berth in the 2024 Paris Games. The second- and third-place teams will advance to a playoff later this year for the final CONCACAF Olympic qualifying spot.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the tournament’s group stage.

Another gear to come for Canada?

While Canada emerged from the group stage undefeated and with three clean sheets, the team still hasn’t put together a dominant 90-minute performance.

In the tournament opener against Trinidad and Tobago, the Canadians got off to a slow start. It was only in the final 11 minutes that they opened the floodgates, scoring four times during that span to finish with a 6-0 win.

The next match against Panama was a frustrating affair, with the Panamanians sitting in a low block and implementing time-wasting tactics (head coach Bev Priestman said she counted 74 stoppages in play). It took a 64th-minute goal from Julia Grosso to salvage a 1-0 win.

In the finale versus Costa Rica, Canada was finally able to jump out to a quick start thanks to a 5th-minute goal from Jessie Fleming, but the team once again was unable to bury several key scoring chances.

Priestman looks at Canada’s performances so far as glass half-full.

“I do think this is the start, it's not the end. I think the team has another gear, and that is exciting as a coach,” she said.

Priestman points to factors like heat, rotating players through the lineup, and opposition challenges as several obstacles the team has had to face.

“You could argue [there’s] disappointment that they haven't kept that gear for 90 minutes across three games… I think we've come out of this third game in a much closer space to where we need to be for the two games that are ahead of us,” she said.

The players agree that they have yet to find their level this tournament.

“I definitely don't think I'm alone in maybe feeling a bit dissatisfied so far with this tournament and what we've been able to do,” Fleming told TSN after Monday’s match. “Hopefully, we can look at this game and grow from it and take some of the positive momentum from this game into the next games and just keep improving.”

Veterans still have a role to play

While the Canadians have exciting young players who have been dynamic for their country, such as Fleming and Jordyn Huitema, the veterans on the team have shown they are still key to Canada’s success.

Captain Christine Sinclair started all three group stage games and scored the first goal of the tournament for Canada on a beautiful header against Trinidad and Tobago.

Priestman said before the tournament started that the team still needs Sinclair, especially for next year’s World Cup. And although she didn’t get on the scoresheet in the other two games, the 39-year-old still had a huge impact.

On Fleming’s goal against Costa Rica, Sinclair started the play with a clever flick to Nichelle Prince, who then fed a through ball for Fleming to run onto and finish. Sinclair had several other link-up plays with her teammates and helped to create several more chances.

Desiree Scott also started all three of Canada’s games and was once again a steadying defensive presence in front of the backline, especially against Costa Rica, who pressed more than the other two opponents.

Fellow midfielder Sophie Schmidt made her tournament debut coming off the bench in the 61st minute against Costa Rica, but she made an immediate impact. Nine minutes after entering the game, Schmidt scored her 20th international goal on a beautiful curling shot.

“I was over the moon for Sophie Schmidt,” Priestman said postgame. “She turns up, day in and day out, high standards in training and hard work, and then goes on and delivers that performance. So, when you talk about what people do for the country, I was over the moon for Sophie.”

Schmidt, 34, also became the third player on the Canadian women’s team to score in three different decades, joining Sinclair and Diana Matheson.

“I guess it means I’m old,” Schmidt laughed. “I was just happy to help my team out and score. It was my first time on the pitch this tournament, and just to be able to give the team a little bit of relief and cushion in a game like this – that’s important.”

Emergence of Julia Grosso

While the veterans have been showing their worth, one young player in particular has made a name for herself so far in this tournament.

Grosso entered qualifiers with no goals in 37 appearances, although she did score the winning penalty that secured Canada gold at the Tokyo Olympics. She now has three goals in her past two games and is tied for the tournament lead in scoring with Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw.

“I'm just very, very grateful and honoured to be in this position,” Grosso told TSN last week. “I would say I'm proud that I've been able to be in a situation and do what I love to do.”

Grosso’s brace coming off the bench in the opener earned her the start against Panama, the 14th of her career. While she didn’t see the pitch against Costa Rica, the 21-year-old has emerged as a strong contender to start in Canada’s midfield. She offers more of an attacking mindset than Scott or Quinn and is able to make runs to support Fleming and the forwards.

“I think with Julia, she's just got to believe in herself and join more and play forward more,” Priestman said after last Tuesday’s game.

The surprises of Group A

While Group B went more or less as predicted, with Canada topping the group and Costa Rica coming in second, Group A was much more chaotic.

The biggest surprise was the collapse of the hosts, Mexico. The third highest-ranked team in CONCACAF (26th in the world), the Mexicans had high expectations entering the tournament. They entered on a 10-game unbeaten streak, including a win and a draw against Canada last November.

But they crashed out of the group stage with no wins and zero goals, failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second straight tournament. Mexico also hasn’t appeared at an Olympics since 2004.

Instead, the Jamaicans were runners-up in the group, qualifying for their second straight World Cup. The Reggae Girlz upset Mexico 1-0 in the opener, and although they suffered a lopsided loss to the United States, they were able to rebound with a 4-0 win over Haiti to secure a World Cup berth.

While the United States claimed top spot in the group with three wins and three clean sheets, the top-ranked team in the world has not been dominant. In the finale against Mexico, the Americans couldn’t find their rhythm for most of the match, and it took an 89th-minute goal from Kristie Mewis to salvage the win.

The team is also in something of a rebuild, with just 10 of the 23 players on the roster having previous experience in either World Cup or Olympic qualifying. Veterans like Christen Press and Tobin Heath were left off the roster by head coach Vlatko Andonovski, while other mainstays like Sam Mewis, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz were unavailable.