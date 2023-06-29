We are just three weeks away from the start of the biggest Women’s World Cup in history.

The tournament kicks off July 20 when the two host countries, Australia and New Zealand, face Norway and Republic of Ireland, respectively. All games will be broadcast live on TSN.

Here’s what you need to know to get you set for the tournament.

Tournament of firsts

FIFA Women's World Cup trophy

For the first time, the Women’s World Cup will feature 32 teams, expanding from 24. There are eight groups consisting of four teams, with the top two countries from each group advancing to the knockout round.

Of the 32 teams, 12 feature from UEFA, six from CONCACAF (a record for the region), six from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), four from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), three from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and one from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

The group stage takes place across two weeks, July 20 to Aug. 3, with the round of 16 beginning on Aug. 5. The final will be played in Sydney on Aug. 20.

Eight countries will be making their Women’s World Cup debut: Ireland, Philippines, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal, and Panama.

Along with the new expanded format, this edition of the tournament breaks other ground. It’s the first time it’s been held in the southern hemisphere, and the first time it will be hosted by more than one country. Group A, C, E and G games will be held in New Zealand, with the remaining groups playing out of Australia. In total, 10 venues in nine cities will feature across the two countries.

This year’s World Cup will also see an increase in prize money. FIFA announced earlier this month that every player in the tournament will receive at least $30,000 (U.S.), and the 23 players on the winning team will each collect $270,000. Each of the 32 countries will also get a minimum of $1.56 million. In total, FIFA has allotted $110 million in prize money, more than three times the $30 million given at the 2019 World Cup.

What about Canada?

Canada women's soccer

Canada enters as the seventh-ranked team in the world, and for the first time, as major tournament champions after taking home gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

While their finish atop the podium may bring great expectations, the team has been embroiled in turmoil with its federation, Canada Soccer. In February, the players threatened to boycott the SheBelieves Cup over pay equity issues and budget cuts, but ultimately had to back down after Canada Soccer threatened legal action.

The team is still without an agreement as they take part in its pre-tournament camp, but captain Christine Sinclair said she’s confident a deal can be reached.

It won’t get easier for Canada once the tournament gets underway, as the team is arguably in the group of death with hosts Australia, Ireland and Nigeria in Group B.

The Canadians will face Nigeria on July 21 (July 20 in Canada). The two countries played each other in two friendlies last year as part of Canada’s Celebration Tour. The Canadians won the first game, 2-0, but had to salvage a 2-2 draw in the second match.

Canada then takes on Ireland on July 26 before wrapping up the group stage against Australia on July 31. The Irish could make a big impact in their first World Cup. Earlier this year, they played two tightly contested matches against the Americans, the reigning world champions, narrowly losing by scores of 2-0 and 1-0. Australia, ranked 10th in the world, will be bolstered by the home crowd and will be led by one of the world’s top strikers, Sam Kerr.

Canada’s final roster will be announced on July 9, but some questions remain about injuries to key players. Janine Beckie has already been ruled out after tearing her ACL earlier this year. Forward Nichelle Prince and midfielder Desiree Scott were named to the provisional World Cup roster, but their status for the tournament remains unclear. Prince ruptured her Achilles last November, and Scott, who has 186 caps for Canada, has yet to play in 2023 due to a knee injury.

This will be Sinclair’s sixth World Cup. Canada’s long-time captain, who has 190 international goals, was part of the Canadian squad that finished fourth at the 2003 World Cup, the country’s best-ever finish. Sinclair and Brazil’s Marta, who is also entering her sixth World Cup, became the first players to score in five World Cups in 2019.

Tournament storylines

Barcelona Alexia Putellas

Canada isn’t the only country dealing with injuries, as several other big names from around the world will miss this edition of the tournament.

France is missing two of its key offensive weapons, Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who are both out with ACL injuries. Vivianne Miedema, who has 95 goals for the Netherlands, is also recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.

Beth Mead, who led the 2022 Women’s Euro in scoring and was named best player, also tore her ACL last November and hasn’t fully recovered. England, who won last year’s Euro, will also be missing centre back and captain, Leah Williamson (ACL), as well as forward/attacking midfielder Fran Kirby.

Another ACL injury has sidelined U.S. midfielder Catarina Macario, while captain Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the tournament with a foot injury. Sam Mewis, the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery in January.

The rash of ACL injuries has shone a spotlight on a lack of research in the area. While studies have shown that female soccer players are four to six times more likely to suffer ACL injuries than their male counterparts, there is still a lack of understanding as to why that is.

“I think if that happened with a Messi, a Ronaldo, a Griezmann there’s probably going to be a lot more done when those things happen,” Mead told the media last year.

Other countries have also been battling their federations over various issues. Spain will be missing several of its key players, including Barcelona stars Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, who recently won the UEFA Women’s Champions League and were named to the UWCL team of the season. The two were among 15 players who wrote to the Spanish federation last September saying they wouldn’t return to the national team until there was a commitment to a “professional project.”

While other members of “Las 15” were named to Spain’s provisional roster, including Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldentey, players like Leon, Guijarro, Claudia Pina and Sandra Panos were left off.

“It will really piss me off not to go to the World Cup but my values come first,” Leon said in March.

On a positive note, Alexia Putellas, who has won the Ballon d’Or the past two years, will be back for Spain after injuring her ACL prior to the 2022 Euro.

The French team had also recently been in a contentious relationship with its federation (FFF), with many top players, including captain Wendie Renard, saying they would not play in the World Cup if head coach Corinne Diacre remained in charge. The FFF fired Diacre in March and brought on Hervé Renard.

Earlier this month, the Jamaican players released a statement to convey their frustration with their federation, outlining issues regarding subpar planning, transportation, and accommodations, to name a few. A GoFundMe has been started to help with team expenses.

Japan, the 2011 World Cup champions, still does not have a broadcaster for the tournament – the only major market without one. Haruna Takada, the head of Japan’s women’s league, has said that she may use crowdfunding to broadcast the games.

Top contenders (besides Canada)

Megan Rapinoe USA

The U.S. enter as back-to-back champions, and the top-ranked team in the world will be looking to claim an unprecedented three-peat.

They are missing some key players due to aforementioned injuries, including forward Mallory Swanson, who was named MVP of the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. But the Americans have plenty of talent up front and will be leaning on the likes of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan.

Megan Rapinoe, who took home the Golden Ball as top player at the 2019 World Cup, also returns, but head coach Vlatko Andonovski has said she will have a different role.

"She is going to have different types of minutes, but her leadership role is so important and her performance on field is very valuable for us,” he said.

England has been on one of the best runs among top tier teams. The Lionesses were enjoying a 30-game unbeaten streak until a 2-0 loss to Australia in an April friendly. Sixteen players return from the Euro-winning team, including Mary Earps, who took home Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper honours last year for her heroics at the European Championship.

Germany, ranked second in the world, will be looking to bounce back after falling to the Lionesses in the Euro final. Lena Oberdorf will be key in the midfield. The 21-year-old took home Young Player of the Tournament honours at last year’s Euro and was also named to the FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

After the tumultuous tenure under Diacre, France may once again be a unified group with Renard at the helm. Star players Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer are back in the mix after being left off the 2022 Euro roster by Diacre. The fifth-ranked team in the world hasn’t made it past the quarters at a World Cup since 2011, including a disappointing loss as hosts at the 2019 tournament.

Sweden, the third-ranked team in the world, has come close to winning several of the most recent major tournaments. They’ve claimed back-to-back silver medals at the Olympics, including losing in penalties to Canada at the Tokyo Games, and finished third at the 2019 World Cup. They’ll be led by the likes of forward Fridolina Rolfo, who tallied the game-winning goal for Barcelona in this year’s UWCL final, and Stina Blackstenius, one of the top scorers for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League.

Other teams to watch include the Netherlands, the 2019 runners-up. They’re coming off a disappointing quarter-final exit at last year’s Euro and will face a tough task to replace their all-time top scorer, Miedema. If Spain can overcome its key roster absences, La Roja could benefit from a favourable draw and make a run past the round of 16 for the first time.

Australia will be looking to be the first host nation to make it past the quarter-finals since 2003, but the Matildas have dealt with inconsistent play in the past, including a 1-0 loss to 23rd-ranked Scotland earlier this year.

Brazil has plenty of offensive firepower with the like of NWSL star Debinha and Barcelona forward Geyse, and the team has tightened up defensively under head coach Pia Sundhage. Marta, 37, is returning to action after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury and may see reduced minutes to start the tournament.