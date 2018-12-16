TORONTO — Kicker Zach Medeiros, quarterback Noah Picton, and wide receiver Cole Watson all signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.

Medeiros agreed to a deal through to 2020. The 28-year-old kicker/punter joined the Argonauts in July after spending time with the Montreal Alouettes during the pre-season and being released in June. The St. Thomas, Ont., native played in 11 games for Toronto and was successful on 11 of 15 field goals while punting the ball 59 times for an average of 46.1, third best in the CFL.

Picton finished his career with the University of Regina Rams (2013-2018) as one of the most prolific passers in U Sports history. The five-foot-nine, 180-pound quarterback became the U Sports all-time leader in passing yards this season after throwing for 11,494 yards in his career.

He agreed to a deal through 2021.

Watson returns to Toronto after spending the last two training camps with the club. The American caught three passes for 52 yards in one pre-season game this season after catching seven for 64 yards in two games during the 2017 pre-season. His deal goes until 2020.