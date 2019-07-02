46m ago
Rapinoe, Mewis out of USA starting XI
TSN.ca Staff
Megan Rapinoe is not in the starting lineup for the United States in their FIFA World Cup semi-final against England from Paris.
Rapinoe, who has five goals in the tournament, starts the match on the bench with Christen Press coming into the starting XI.
There is also a change in the midfield with Lindsey Horan returning to the starting lineup in place of Samantha Mewis.
No reason for Rapinoe's absence has been given.
The Lionesses will also feature a dramatic lineup change with goalkeeper Karen Bardsley out with a hamstring injury.
Carly Telford starts in Bardsley's stead.
Kick-off is set for 3pm et/12pm pt. The winner will advance to Sunday's final to meet the winner of Wednesday's other semi between the Netherlands and Sweden.