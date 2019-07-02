Megan Rapinoe is not in the starting lineup for the United States in their FIFA World Cup semi-final against England from Paris.

Rapinoe, who has five goals in the tournament, starts the match on the bench with Christen Press coming into the starting XI.

There is also a change in the midfield with Lindsey Horan returning to the starting lineup in place of Samantha Mewis.

No reason for Rapinoe's absence has been given.

The Lionesses will also feature a dramatic lineup change with goalkeeper Karen Bardsley out with a hamstring injury.

BREAKING TEAM NEWS: #Lionesses team news - England have to make a Goalkeeper switch ahead of a huge semi final..



Carly Telford starts in goal, Karen Bardsley has a hamstring injury.#ENG #USA #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC @talksport — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) July 2, 2019

Carly Telford starts in Bardsley's stead.

Kick-off is set for 3pm et/12pm pt. The winner will advance to Sunday's final to meet the winner of Wednesday's other semi between the Netherlands and Sweden.