Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she will retire from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season.

It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. pic.twitter.com/XGZ1T9i7Wy — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) July 8, 2023

The United States Women's National Team player will also compete in her fourth and final FIFA Women's World Cup beginning this month.

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said in a statement.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

Rapinoe, 38, made her international debut in July 2006 and is just one appearance shy of reaching 200 caps and has registered 63 goals and 73 assists.

The native of Redding, Calif., enters her final World Cup having tallied nine goals in 17 matches.

Rapinoe currently plays as a winger for the OL Reign in the NWSL.