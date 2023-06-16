Megill, Vogelbach snap out of slumps as the Mets deck the skidding Cardinals

NEW YORK (AP) — After winning back-to-back games for the first time since June 1, the New York Mets are finally showing signs of moving in the right direction.

Can't say the same for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tylor Megill earned his first win since last month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup and the Mets beat the skidding Cardinals 6-1 on Friday night in a series opener between two of baseball’s most disappointing teams.

“I thought we played a really good game,” Vogelbach said. “I think that we all know what we're capable of as a team. And it's nice to put together a couple good games there and hopefully we can build off of it.

“We are finding ways to punch back instead of waiting for something to happen. The past couple days we've made something happen.”

Brett Baty hit a two-run double off Miles Mikolas in a three-run first inning, and Tommy Pham added a pair of two-out RBI singles against his former team as the $355 million Mets (33-36) won their second straight since losing nine of 10.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals (27-43), who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16. After winning the NL Central last season, St. Louis has the worst record in the National League and is off to its worst start in 45 years.

“Offensively, it wasn't a good day,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

Megill (6-4) allowed four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none for his first victory since May 18 against Tampa Bay. He was 0-2 in his previous four outings, including a dreadful performance last Friday in Pittsburgh.

“We've been trying to figure things out mechanically. My fastball hasn't been good lately,” Megill said. “Obviously yeah, after Pittsburgh, very frustrated with myself and wanted to come out and get it going.”

Mikolas (4-4) lost his third consecutive start after winning his previous four decisions. The veteran right-hander permitted six runs and eight hits in six innings.

“Left a lot of sinkers up in the zone, curveballs backing up on him early, and just battled through to give us six,” Marmol said.

Vogelbach snapped an 0-for-12 slide with his third homer in the sixth, making it 6-1 with a solo shot deep into the second deck in right field. It was his first long ball in 53 at-bats since May 7 at Colorado.

“It's one game, and he'd be the first to tell you,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “He's working. He's trying to get there. Don't ever doubt that. He'll do anything.”

The beefy designated hitter hadn't played since June 7, using that time to tweak his swing as he tries to tap back into his power. He credited Mets hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Hinske for coming to the ballpark even on off days to work with him.

“At the end of the day, the name of the game is winning," Vogelbach said. "And if I'm not going to do my part to help the team win, then somebody else can. So that's why you put in the work.”

Dominic Leone and Josh Walker combined for three innings of one-hit relief on Pride Night at Citi Field to finish a game that took just 2 hours, 1 minute. It was the fastest nine-inning Mets game since a 3-0 win at Miami in 1:59 on May 19, 2019.

New York loaded the bases with none out in the first. Cleanup hitter Francisco Lindor grounded into a 1-2-3 double play, but Baty doubled home two runs and Pham followed with an RBI single.

It was a rare fast start for the Mets, outscored 50-19 in the first inning this season.

Lindor delivered a sacrifice fly in the third, and Pham added his second RBI single to make it 5-0.

“Two-out RBIs crush an opposing team. It's kind of demoralizing,” said Pham, hitting .357 with 15 RBIs in his last 13 games. “We need 'em.”

ROOKIE MISTAKE

Trailing by four in the fifth, St. Louis had two on and one out when 21-year-old Jordan Walker was thrown out on an ill-advised attempt to steal third.

“Miscommunication, and just a learning opportunity,” Marmol said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (bruised lower back) is scheduled to be the DH for Triple-A Memphis in his first rehab game Saturday and then will hopefully play the field Sunday. ... RF Dylan Carlson was shaken up after getting hit on the left elbow by a 91 mph cutter in the seventh, but stayed in the game. ... OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for INF/OF Richie Palacios, acquired from Cleveland for $100,000 and then optioned to Memphis. Marmol said O’Neill played catch and is running, and might start taking swings in the next week or so. He is eligible to come off the injured list July 4.

Mets: 1B Pete Alonso (left wrist bone bruise and sprain) is hitting in the indoor cages. “He feels good. Making a lot of progress,” Showalter said. “We think he'll be joining us before long.”

ROSTER MOVE

New York signed outfielder Rafael Ortega to a minor league contract. Ortega was released by Texas on June 7.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.79 ERA) starts Saturday in the middle game of the series against rookie RHP Kodai Senga (6-3, 3.34).

___

