ANAHEIM, Calif. — Timo Meier scored in overtime, his second goal of the game, to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory Sunday night and hand the Anaheim Ducks their fifth consecutive loss.

Logan Couture and Rourke Chartier also scored for the Sharks. Meier also added an assist.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones stopped 27 of Anaheim's 30 shots on goal.

The Ducks got two goals from Pontus Aberg and one from Josh Manson. Goalie John Gibson stopped 45 of San Jose's 49 shots.

After trailing throughout the game, the Ducks tied it at 3-3 in the third period on Aberg's second goal. This was an unassisted goal, Aberg weaving the puck back and forth seven times and finally around San Jose's Joakim Ryan and into the net.

It was the first multi-goal game of Aberg's three-year career.

San Jose led 3-2 after the second period. The Sharks went up 2-1 when Chartier took a rebound and wrapped it around into the net for his goal.

The Sharks took a 3-1 lead when Meier stole the puck from Anaheim's Joseph Blandisi and drilled a slap shot. Meier has a career-high, seven-game point streak.

San Jose briefly had a 4-1 lead on yet another Meier goal, but after a review, the Sharks were ruled offside and the goal nullified.

The Ducks pulled back within one at the end of the second period when Aberg took a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and quickly released a quick wrist shot for his first goal as a Duck.

By the end of the second period, the Sharks had already out shot the Ducks, 34-17.

The Sharks opened the scoring just 2:23 into the opening period when Couture's wrist shot just inside the red line whistled past Gibson.

The Ducks answered less than 2 minutes later when Manson fired his own short wrist shot.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Return home Tuesday to host the New York Islanders.

Ducks: Remain at home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

