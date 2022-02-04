How big a blow is the loss of Decker and Daoust?

The Canadian women's hockey team received some good news Friday evening as Hockey Canada announced that forward Mélodie Daoust is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but is expected to return at some point during the Beijing Olympics.

Daoust will continue to be monitored, says Hockey Canada.

“Mélodie continues to be assessed by our medical team and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis before determining a timetable for her return,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations. “We anticipate she will be able to return to compete at some point during the Olympic tournament.”

Daoust was checked hard into the boards by Swiss defender Sarah Forster in Canada's opening game on Wednesday night and appeared to be in pain while skating to the bench. She did not return to action.

The 30-year-old helped Canada win Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014 and silver in Pyeongchang in 2018.