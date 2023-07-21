Veteran running back Melvin Gordon has reached a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefer.

The 30-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos, tallying 318 yards and two touchdowns with five fumbles in 10 games in 2022.

He rused for 918 yards and 10 total touchdowns the season before and has rushed for at least 900 yards in four seasons.

Gordon joins a crowded Baltimore running backs room that already features J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The Kenosha, WI., native began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers -- then still San Diego -- and made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2018. In 108 career regular season NFL games, Gordon has 6,462 yards rushing and 69 total touchdowns.