Member of Parliamentary committee says Hockey Canada resignations should continue

A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign.

Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.

Lemire, a Bloc-Québécois MP who sits on the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, tweeted in French on Sunday that "for the good of all" Hockey Canada must continue to clean house.

Skinner and her predecessor Michael Brind'Amour were grilled by the parliamentary committee Tuesday over Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team, and how it has paid out money in lawsuit settlements.

Members of Parliament demanded to know why Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith had not yet been fired.

Skinner vigorously defended Hockey Canada's executives.

She insisted hockey shouldn't be made a "scapegoat" or "centrepiec" for toxic culture that exists elsewhere in society, and referred to politicians who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Fallout from Skinner and Brind'Amour's testimony came quickly.

Nike suspended corporate sponsorship of Hockey Canada on Friday to join three other premier partners — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — in pausing support for hockey's governing body.

More provincial hockey associations began withholding player fees from Hockey Canada.

Hockey N.L. and Hockey New Brunswick both withdrew their $3-per-player fees Friday following Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

"Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization," wrote Skinner in Saturday's statement.

The Toronto lawyer said she has been "gratified" for the opportunity to work with people in the organization, "despite recent challenges."

"I sincerely appreciate the support I have received from many Canadians, particularly women, who also seek to positively influence the game and sport," Skinner wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.