The Denver Nuggets announced on Thursday that a member of its organization had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, the team said that the individual in question was tested on Monday after experiencing symptoms consistent with the illness and is currently in self-isolation under Nuggets' medical staff.

The Nuggets become the fourth team to announce a positive diagnosis within the organization.

Utah Jazz duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were diagnosed with the coronavirus last week, while Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood's diagnosis was announced on Saturday. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant and three other unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19.