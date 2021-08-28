The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a contract buyout with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. Rondo is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rajon Rondo after he clears waivers on Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rondo was a key part of the Lakers‘ 2020 championship team. https://t.co/lT4jCtoCXw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

Rondo Split last season between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.