Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant remains up in the air for Game 2 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers because of a hand injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Charania reports Morant is believed to be dealing with an injury that requires significant pain tolerance, but there are no fractures or breaks.

No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant's right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what's believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

After Memphis' Game 1 loss, Morant said his status for Game 2 was in jeopardy.

"[It is] tough, man, especially with everything I've been through pretty much this season," he said. "My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It's another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy."

Morant originally injured his hand in a game on April 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks and appeared to aggravate it midway through the fourth quarter in Sunday's Game 1 loss. He left Sunday's game soon after and head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Morant may have been available to return in an emergency situation, but was held out due to the Lakers' double-digit lead.

The two-time All-Star played in 61 games this season, averaging 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a night. He missed time down the stretch of the season when he served an eight-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league.

Game 2 of the first-round series goes Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.