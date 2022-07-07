The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year extension for shooting guard John Konchar, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis Grizzlies G John Konchar has agreed to a three-year, $19 million contract extension, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. The deal, fully guaranteed, will take the undrafted guard out of Purdue-Ft. Wayne to $30M in career earnings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2022

The six-foot-five shooting guard played in 72 games for the Grizzlies last season, where he averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in a career-high 17.9 minutes per game. He had a sparkling 0.413 shooting percentage from three-point range.

This deal is fully guaranteed and will pay out $19 million over the three seasons.

In 134 career NBA games, the Chicago native has averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assist per game, as well as a 0.406 three-point percentage.