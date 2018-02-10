PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Strong wind has forced the Pyeongchang Olympic men's downhill to be postponed.

The first race of the 11-event Alpine program was scheduled for Sunday. But three hours before it was supposed to start, race organizers said the downhill would be moved to a different day.

They did not immediately announce a new date.

Race organizers say the gondola lift carrying teams and officials up the mountain could not be operated.

