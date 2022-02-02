CFL negotiating window opens with Lions, Elks and Redblacks armed with cap space

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension Mercy Maston, it was announced Wednesday.

The Bakersfield, Calif., native did not play last season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in training camp and spending the entirety of the campaign on the injured list.

Maston spent his first two CFL seasons with the Edmonton Elks before joining the Bombers in 2019.

The 29-year-old played collegiately at Boise State.