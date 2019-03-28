CEDAR PARK, Texas — Michael Mersch and Dillon Heatherington had back-to-back goals 34 seconds apart as the Texas Stars edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Mersch and Heatherington scored in the third period for Texas (33-29-7), while Joel Hanley opened scoring in the first.

Landon Bow made 25 saves for the win.

Marko Dano and Seth Griffith had given Manitoba (33-28-6), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, a 2-1 lead by the 5:14 mark of the third period.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 29 shots in net for the Moose.

Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play.