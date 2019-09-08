Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the U.S. Open women's doubles championship.

The duo defeated Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mertens and Sabalenka lost only one set in the tournament and won their first Grand Slam title as a team. They faced only one other seeded team on their way to the title.

Mertens was defeated in singles play in the quarterfinals by Open champion Bianca Andreescu.