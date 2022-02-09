BEIJING — Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium.

Veteran Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crossed the finish line in front to win her first Olympic title in her fifth Games. Chloe Trespeuch of France took silver.

Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., was sixth after finishing second in the small final.

O’Dine is making her Olympic debut in Beijing. She made Canada's team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but suffered a concussion two days before her event.

She had her career best World Cup season just prior to Pyeongchang in 2017-18, making one big final and three small finals and finishing 11th in the snowboard cross standings.

O'Dine's is Canada's third snowboard medal of the Games, after Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won gold and Regina's Mark McMorris took bronze in the men's slopestyle.

The 36-year-old Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal in Beijing a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games but pulling on her board in a showboat move as she road over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

This time, she rode hard all the way to the line to beat Trespeuch and Odine.

-- With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.