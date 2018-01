Mete has 'no words' to describe winning World Junior gold

Victor Mete will rejoin the Montreal Canadiens on Friday January 12th, the team announced on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was given some time off by the organization following his run to the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

Mete has posted four assists and a plus-5 rating while averaging 14:52 of ice time per game with the Canadiens in 2017.