Mete will not dress for Canada against Switzerland

Team Canada defenceman Victor Mete will not dress for Tuesday's quarter-final against Switzerland, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports.

Mete is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Dominique Ducharme said Monday he would face Switzerland.

Mete missed practice Monday after being injured in the outdoor game against the United States. He managed to play in the team's final game of the round-robin against Denmark, and took Monday off as an "extra day" to rest,

Canada faces Switzerland at 4pm et/1pm pt. on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO.