How concerning is Mete's injury?

Team Canada defenceman Victor Mete will play Tuesday against Switzerland, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.

Mete missed practice Monday and was injured in the outdoor game against the United States.

He still managed to play against Denmark, but needed an extra day of rest.

Ducharme says Victor Mete will play tomorrow vs. 🇨🇭, despite missing practice today. He says Mete was injured against 🇺🇸, not 🇩🇰, and needed "an extra day." — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 1, 2018

Canada takes on Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the World Junior Hockey Championship Tuesday 4PM ET/1PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN GO.