PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets for a player to be named later or cash.

Bautista batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies entered Tuesday night's game against Washington 3 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

A six-time All-Star for Toronto between 2010-2015, Bautista has 342 career homers. The right-handed hitter is expected to come off the bench for the Phillies.



Bautista's Downhill 2018 Season (Since joining Mets) Month At-Bats Runs Hits HR RBI SO AVG OBP May 23 3 7 0 2 8 .304 .448 June 56 12 14 3 11 20 .250 .434 July 83 11 16 3 11 27 .193 .309 August 83 11 13 3 13 29 .157 .300

Philadelphia has been active, acquiring infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and two-time All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month and first baseman Justin Bour and lefty reliever Luis Avilan in August.

Bautista appeared in 20 postseason games for the Jays in 2015 and 2016. He hit .243 with six HR and 16 RBI with an OPS of .904.

There is one other Jays connection to the trade - to make room for Bautista on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. Leiter Jr. is the nephew of former Jays starter Al Leiter, who played with the team from 1989 to 1995.