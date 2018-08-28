Mets: Wright up to Triple-A, but MLB game unlikely this year

NEW YORK — David Wright is moving up to Triple-A to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets say it's unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors this season as he attempts an arduous comeback from back and shoulder injuries.

Wright hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 2016. He batted .188 (6 for 32) with a double, two RBIs and two walks in 10 rehab games at Class A St. Lucie this month.

He was hoping to play a third day in a row Sunday but didn't feel comfortable and was given a couple of days off.

On a conference call Tuesday with reporters, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Wright frankly hasn't hit the benchmarks the team was looking for to consider activating him from the 60-day disabled list in September. But the Mets' captain will play a couple of games with Triple-A Las Vegas this week, as previously planned, to see how it goes.

Ricco also said power-hitting prospect Peter Alonso won't be called up from Triple-A when rosters expand in September.

