MEXICO CITY — Mexican league soccer owners voted Friday to suspend relegation and promotion between the country's top two divisions for five years.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla announced the decision on a video conference call. Professional soccer in the country is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga MX club owners voted remotely, days after the second-division Ascenso MX clubs approved the suspension. Each Ascenso MX team will receive $845,000 a year for the five seasons.

Bonilla confirmed the cancellation of Ascenso MX’s 2020 Clausura.