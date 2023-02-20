Free agent centre/forward Meyers Leonard signing 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Meyers Leonard -- out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg -- is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/sDxBJm9CPG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

The 30-year-old Virginia native has been out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an anti-Semitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg.

A product of the University of Illinois, Leonard was drafted by the Portland Tail Blazers with the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Leonard spent seven seasons with the Trail Blazers (2012-13, 2013-2014, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) before being traded to the Miami Heat.

Leonard spent two seasons in South Beach (2019-20, 2021-22) and most averaged 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 9.7 minutes of floor time.