Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted to the locker room during Thursday's practice with an apparent knee injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports. Ramsey grabbed his left knee after defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him before he got onto the cart.

Ramsey, 28, was acquired from the Rams during the offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The Florida State product is a three-time All-Pro selection, six-time Pro Bowler, and one-time Super Bowl champion.