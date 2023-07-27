Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted to the locker room during Thursday's practice with a knee injury, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the six-time Pro Bowler will have surgery to address the issue and will miss the start of the season.

Dolphins’ six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season with the injury that he suffered during today’s practice, per league sources. Ramsey’s ACL is intact, though, which is a positive. pic.twitter.com/oGLxJPDpo6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicates that Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury and the recovery time for the surgery is six-to-eight weeks. This would put Ramsey in line to return in mid-to-late September.

Ramsey injured himself in practice while defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a route downfield.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rams during the offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

The Florida State product is a three-time All-Pro selection, six-time Pro Bowler, and one-time Super Bowl champion.