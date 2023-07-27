Dolphins CB Ramsey to miss 'start of season' with knee surgery
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted to the locker room during Thursday's practice with a knee injury, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the six-time Pro Bowler will have surgery to address the issue and will miss the start of the season.
Ramsey injured himself in practice while defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a route downfield.
The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rams during the offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.
The Florida State product is a three-time All-Pro selection, six-time Pro Bowler, and one-time Super Bowl champion.