The Miami Dolphins have turned to a veteran name to shore up their defence.

The team named Vic Fangio defensive coordinator under Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

Fangio, 64, had been serving as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles in the runup to the Super Bowl.

A native of Dunmore, PA, Fangio has 36 years of NFL experience and spent three seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021, where he posted a mark of 19-30.

Fangio has worked as a DC on five occasions with the Carolina Panthers (1995 to 1998), Indianapolis Colts (1999 to 2001), Houston Texans (2002 to 2005), San Francisco 49ers (2011 to 2014) and Chicago Bears (2015 to 2018). Collegiately, Fangio spent time at both UNC and Stanford.

The Dolphins vacancy opened last month with the firing of Josh Boyer after three seasons.

The Dolphins finished 2022 at 9-8, in second spot in the AFC East, and reached the playoffs for the just the third time in the past 22 seasons. The team lost 34-31 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round.