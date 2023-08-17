The Miami Dolphins' offensive line incurred an apparent hit on Thursday with an injury to left tackle Terron Armstead.

The left tackle was taken off the field on a cart and did not put any weight on his right leg, the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi reports.

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead just got taken off on a cart after spending several minutes on the side. Didn’t put any weight on his right leg. https://t.co/0tOgNgsLOx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 17, 2023

Armstead, 32, opened camp on the PUP list after having undergone a minor procedure on the same right leg that was apparently injured on Thursday.

A native of Cahokia, IL, Armstead was signed to a five-year, $75 million deal prior to the 2022 season. He appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff product was originally taken in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins visit the Houston Texans on Saturday before completing their preseason slate on Aug. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team opens the regular season on Sept. 10 with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers.