Miami Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel told Good Morning America on Monday that the team is making plans to try host some fans at home games during the 2020 NFL season.

Garfinkel showed mock ups of new entrances into Miami's Hard Rock Stadium that would adhere to social distancing guidelines, including marks on the ground to indicate where people should stand. According to ESPN, the Dolphins could be down 15,000 fans in the stadium instead of their 62,000 capacity.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium," Garfinkel said. "We would exit the stadium much like a church environment where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd."

The NFL is expected to release the schedule for the 2020 pre-season and regular season at some point this week.