Skylar Thompson's third career start will be in a playoff game.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that the rookie quarterback out of Kansas State will be the team's starter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.

Regular starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, while back-up Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a broken finger.

Both of the 25-year-old Thompson's starts this season came against the New York Jets, in Week 6 and Week 18, with the Dolphins going 1-1 in those games.

In his two starts, Thompson was a combined 39-for-64 for 317 yards with an interception. His lone touchdown pass came in a Jan. 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins, heavy underdogs heading into Sunday, are dealing with a number of injuries that could result in gameday absences with running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and offensive linemen Teron Armstead (various), Liam Eichenberg (hand) and Kendall Lamm (ankle) unlikely to feature.

The game will mark just the second Dolphins playoff appearance in 14 seasons and second straight in which a back-up QB will start.

In 2016, the Dolphins lost 30-12 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round with Matt Moore under centre when Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with a knee injury.