Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he had considered stepping away from the game after incurring a second concussion during the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama, incurred a concussion during a 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Late in the first half, Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground by the Bengals' Josh Tupou and struck his head. After several minutes of staying down on the turf, he was carted off. The injury came only days after Tagovailoa incurred what the team called a back injury following being shoved to the ground by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa also appeared to strike his head on the play, but would return to the game, a 21-19 victory on Sept. 25.

In a Christmas Day game against the Packers, Tagovailoa once again struck his head against the turf late in the first half. He would remain in the game and throw three second-half interceptions in a 26-20 loss. After the game, he would be diagnosed with a concussion and his season would be over.

Tua Tagovailoa said he considered retirement after his second diagnosed concussion of 2022. Here’s his explanation of why he did not. pic.twitter.com/g01FmEkY9C — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 19, 2023

"Yeah, I think I considered it for a time - having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations, but really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son," Tagovailoa told reporters after being asked if he had thought about retirement. "I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. It's my health, it's my body, I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time [ago]."

A 25-year-old native of Ewa Beach, HI, Tagovailoa finished his season throwing for 3,548 yards on 259-for-400 passing with 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

The Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa's fifth-year option in March that will pay him $23.17