The Miami Dolphins could be without leading rusher Raheem Mostert when they meet the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 30-year-old running back incurred a broken thumb in the team's 9-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday that clinched the final AFC playoff berth for the team and is now a doubt for the game in Orchard Park, NY.

Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets. He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Mostert had his biggest game of the season in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 17 when rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries.

In his eighth season out of Purdue and second stint in Miami, Mostert finished his year with 891 yards rushing on 181 carries with three touchdowns.

Mostert might not be the team's only key absence against the Bills with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol and back-up Teddy Bridgewater also dealing with a broken thumb.

Should Mostert be unable to go, the team will rely on trade deadline pick-up Jeff Wilson to carry the load in the backfield.