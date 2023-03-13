Report: White stays in AFC East with Dolphins
Mike White - The Canadian Press
Published
Mike White is headed home to Florida.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the free-agent quarterback is signing a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $16 million.
White, 27, spent both of his NFL seasons with the New York Jets.
He's appeared in eight career games, starting seven of them, and threw for 2,145 yards on 191-for-307 passing with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
A native of Pembroke Pines, FL, White was originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky.
White will be expected to back up Tua Tagovailoa.