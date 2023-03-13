Mike White is headed home to Florida.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the free-agent quarterback is signing a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $16 million.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

White, 27, spent both of his NFL seasons with the New York Jets.

He's appeared in eight career games, starting seven of them, and threw for 2,145 yards on 191-for-307 passing with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A native of Pembroke Pines, FL, White was originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky.

White will be expected to back up Tua Tagovailoa.