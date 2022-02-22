The Miami Dolphins have signed former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, the team announced on Tuesday.

Roster Move | We have signed quarterback Chris Streveler. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 22, 2022

Streveler opened last season as the Arizona Cardinals’ third-string quarterback, but was waived in November. He finished the season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

The 27-year-old appeared in two games for the Cardinals in 2021 and completed six passes on nine attempts for 36 yards. In 2020 he threw a touchdown and an interception in five games for the Cardinals.

Streveler played a key role for the Blue Bombers in 2019, making eight starts at quarterback during the season and throwing for one touchdown and receiving another in the team's Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.